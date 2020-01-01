65 Mustang 289 Swap Engine or Rebuild

Happy New Year. We have had overheating issues on this 289 and we replaced everything possible to try and solve the issue but after a compression check which showed us low levels we decided to rebuild the heads and do a valve job. Also replaced the intake and head gasket . After spending 2700 on the repairs the engine is still running hot and now has started to smoke which it’s never done in the 8 years I’ve had the car . We pulled the plugs and now we have oil showing up on the threads . I guess I’m at a point now to whether to pull it and this engine not knowing what shape the block is in with the ongoing overheating issues or bite the bullet and drop a crate engine in. Any suggestions would be appreciated as I’m afraid to put it on the road anymore at this point with all the issues I’m having . Thanks