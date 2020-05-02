66 Mustang Gas pedal seems low?

May 2, 2020
Ok i just bought a 66 mustang inline 6 and driving it home with foot all the to the floor it slowly accelerates. I know it's no speed demon but it seems it way to close to the floor and it sits considerably behind the brake pedal.

Later today i plan to have some one step on the gas pedal while i check to see if the throttle blades fully open if they don't is there a way to adjust the gas pedal this is my first carb car so i been readying trying to learn a lot
 

