Engine 6P148A A/C Compressor Rebuild

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
34,031
10,301
224
Massachusetts
I plan on rebuilding a factory NipponDenso 6P148A Compressor. This thread will show details of that progress. It will be completed in stages, so I recommend clicking the watch button at the top right to get future updates as this won't be done all at once.

Initial thread will be a bit all over the place as I perform various tasks in rebuilding the compressor. Just bear with me.

My compressor seems at at first glance. The Clutch bearing is failing, so that will also be replaced. I will detail out the clutch replacement, part numbers, and the AC compressor rebuild with part numbers for that as well.

This thread will be locked for the moment while I build it. Once I've added pics and enough data, I will open it up for discussion. For now, I just want to get my formatting
 
AC clutch Removal and replacement

For future use


A/C clutch part numbers

Hub Disk:
E43Z-19D786-A (Motorcraft YB-289-A)

A/C pulley:
E2ZH-19D784-A (Motorcraft YB-316A) This part comes with a new bearing installed

Clutch Coil:
E8DH-19D798-A (Motorcraft YB-358-A)

Clutch pulley bearing:
Nachi 40BGS11DS
 
