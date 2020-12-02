I plan on rebuilding a factory NipponDenso 6P148A Compressor. This thread will show details of that progress. It will be completed in stages, so I recommend clicking the watch button at the top right to get future updates as this won't be done all at once.



Initial thread will be a bit all over the place as I perform various tasks in rebuilding the compressor. Just bear with me.



My compressor seems at at first glance. The Clutch bearing is failing, so that will also be replaced. I will detail out the clutch replacement, part numbers, and the AC compressor rebuild with part numbers for that as well.



This thread will be locked for the moment while I build it. Once I've added pics and enough data, I will open it up for discussion. For now, I just want to get my formatting