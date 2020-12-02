Engine Foxbody Mustang A/C Compressor Reseal - Nippon-Denso 6P148A

I plan on rebuilding a factory NipponDenso 6P148A Compressor. This thread will show details of that progress. It will be completed in stages, so I recommend clicking the watch button at the top right to get future updates as this won't be done all at once.

Initial thread will be a bit all over the place as I perform various tasks in rebuilding the compressor. Just bear with me.

My compressor seems ok at first glance. The Clutch bearing is failing, so that will also be replaced. I will detail out the clutch replacement, part numbers, and the AC compressor rebuild with part numbers for that as well.

This thread will be locked for the moment while I build it. Once I've added pics and enough data, I will open it up for discussion. For now, I just want to get my formatting

this is more of a reseal than a rebuild. I’ve been unable to locate misc hard parts for inside the compressor, so if you find your piston is bad or the bores are all corroded, not much you can do other than find a new compressor. This how-to is more on fixing leaks and cleaning up/lubricating the internals and will feature a body seal kit and a shaft seal kit.
 
  Sponsors(?)


AC clutch Removal and replacement

See this thread

www.stangnet.com

A/C clutch replacement

A few weeks ago I was sitting idle when I noticed that the A/C stopped blowing cold and after some very quick investigation I found out that the rubber on the A/C clutch face had ripped. I looked around for a replacement clutch and I kept seeing made in China replacements for around $100 or...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com


A/C clutch part numbers

Hub Disk:
E43Z-19D786-A (Motorcraft YB-289-A)

A/C pulley:
E2ZH-19D784-A (Motorcraft YB-316A) This part comes with a new bearing installed

Clutch Coil:
E8DH-19D798-A (Motorcraft YB-358-A)

Clutch pulley bearing:
Nachi 40BGS11DS
C56C85CB-5F87-4D5C-8AA5-943CE1BD9C3D.jpeg

See post #7 for information on the o-rings and seal kit for the compressor
 
Service PDF.

Good information in here regarding procedure for tearing down and misc information, oil capacity, specialized tools



Specialized tools "required:" These may be able to be substituted. OTC or Rotunda. You may not even need them and I was able to fully disassemble without any tools. The shaft key tool might be needed depending on how tight your key is.

Housing Clamp - T81P-19623-LH
Shaft key remover - T81P-19623-NH
Valve plate remover - T81P-19623-PH
Shaft Seal Remover - T81P-19623-OH
Shaft Seal Seat installer - T81P-19623-C
Compressor shaft key remover - T81P-19623-NH

See post #7 for compressor o-ring kits
 

Attachments

  • ac.pdf
    271.8 KB · Views: 101
Teardown commences. A 6MM Allen wrench is used for the top manifolds and front housing bolts. The front bolts use one-time use copper crush washers behind the heads, so make sure these are removed

manifolds removed
3537C994-FAA6-479A-99CD-DB060CB33743.jpeg


These feature 4 o-rings which will be removed and replaced by the rebuild kit.

DE9E269A-BB76-4734-BAB5-3179A6DCF57E.jpeg


on one manifold is a pressure relief port. This can be removed and replaced although I do not have a compatible replacement at this time


725121EE-2F62-4910-84E3-0A6462A583D6.jpeg



Edit: LMR has replacements for these



 
Before you remove the front cover, the shaft key needs to be removed. You can try to be creative or just get your hands on the OTC T81P-19623-NH tool

BB4AA07F-9F43-4687-A467-13A7D3BA2A2A.jpeg


I could t get it out without damaging it, so I ordered the tool. Stay tuned
 
You can remove the top cover without removing the key, but once again I was unable to remove the shaft key with hand tools. It’s in there. You need it out to install the new shaft seal

EDIT: See post #10. I was able to get it out without the tool

4C27777F-6C98-4F77-B1DA-8BB371E3D282.jpeg


once off, you can use a screwdriver to pop the old seal out of the front cover. No need to get the otc tool.
75A3667B-30BA-4A8C-ACA9-3A5DB05D252A.jpeg


a small metal clip holds this front wick seal in. Bend it up and pull it out

FE0B8F0F-58D6-42F7-B036-7DDD31AA8BFE.jpeg

A small tug on the metal clip can remove it to get it out of your way
A09BAB1B-C32F-447A-8BAE-D9391EBF15B5.jpeg
gasket can then be removed. This is included in new rebuild kit
BF6968F4-CFC3-4D21-B5F0-A8ECBED57193.jpeg
AE6B708E-8FD3-427E-B2E3-FEFFCDD0E9A3.jpeg


make sure you remove the two pins in the cover and save them somewhere secure
 
As for rebuild kits, this is what I am using from century air

part number: MT2140
www.shopcenturyautoair.com

Denso 6P127 and 6P148 Body Seal Kit MT2140

Auto AC compressor reseal parts and kits, automotive AC service parts, compressor reseal kits,10PA,10P, HS18S20, FS10, R4, A6,HT6,Sanden, shaft seal tools...
www.shopcenturyautoair.com

this is a basic rebuild kit that comes with 4 manifold o-rings, 3 body o rings, valve gaskets and new brass crush washers for the body bolts

C86C3644-89D8-46E0-BB2E-4302501DE1F6.jpeg


You also want the shaft seal kit

part number : SK-753N
www.shopcenturyautoair.com

Nippondenso 10P-Series Shaft Seal Kit SK-753N

Auto AC compressor reseal parts and kits, automotive AC service parts, compressor reseal kits,10PA,10P, HS18S20, FS10, R4, A6,HT6,Sanden, shaft seal tools...
www.shopcenturyautoair.com
5878FE4B-682C-4049-A077-C66EEABBCB74.jpeg


These are the basic rebuild components. As you can see this won’t repair or replace many of the internal hard parts, so if you compressor is in bad shape, you may want to seek out a new one to rebuild. These kits just repair leaks and assume there is still a good coating of lubricant inside the compressor and no corrosion.

if you need o-rings and springs for the rest of the ac system, you can use this. Not for the compressor
www.shopcenturyautoair.com

Ford 1981-2004 Complete System Kit CP3012

Auto AC compressor reseal parts and kits, automotive AC service parts, compressor reseal kits,10PA,10P, HS18S20, FS10, R4, A6,HT6,Sanden, shaft seal tools...
www.shopcenturyautoair.com
59C53F95-4496-4B58-9B20-E32FF7C2C092.jpeg


there is also some redundancy with the two kits. As you can see you’ll have extra brass crush washers and one extra body o ring

one final note. Make sure you have refrigeration lubricant that matches your gas on hand for assembly, as well as rubber gloves


EDIT: Looks like the kits from Century Air are discontinued. I was able to find rebuild kits elsewhere just google searching

www.ackits.com

Denso - 6P148A

Denso - 6P148A
www.ackits.com www.ackits.com
 
Here is your compressor exploded view. Not shown is the 3rd o-ring which is located in the middle of the body of the compressor which is accessed by splitting the body. See my later post showing this
EF795663-301A-46E2-B22F-DE39DF7048D1.jpeg
 
Continuing on. A couple taps with a rubber mallet and the rear plate comes off. The valve plate here is marked with a R. I suggest you bag it once removed. We can relube it when we go to assemble. There is a gasket and an o-ring here to remove

E81B2D29-051C-4457-8BB2-A140279D87E8.jpeg
CD07DCD8-7C34-4540-874D-3AB138CF9C53.jpeg
 
I was able to get the shaft key out wothout the special tool. A pair of channel locks levered it out.


05C056F6-FCB0-4B16-BAAF-3F2FE28CBE3D.jpeg




Front valve plate is similar to the rear. It’s marked with an F. Set aside for now
572F80EA-2762-44CD-9EF9-199253B57126.jpeg
AADD12B4-DCAF-428C-8B71-049DD87D884A.jpeg
 
Now we have the Pistons and inner body. It’s 3 moving postons on a swash plate, but three on each side so technically 6 pistons

64762189-A1E4-464A-8DFA-593423567D5E.jpeg


a couple taps with rubber mallet and some leverage on the manifold ports and you can split the body

B13F00AA-4ABB-4898-9C11-770B48A8ACBA.jpeg
7DABDDB4-8FD4-46E4-99ED-65CB370F41BB.jpeg
 
Rear half slides right off

DDCED1F7-71EE-4609-8E93-1FABACB491E2.jpeg
B5AD615D-12D7-4C47-BA5A-ED6A5D3F5B1B.jpeg


this gives you access to the 3rd o-ring. At this point you don’t really need to go further, but we will for the sake of exploration.

PLEASE NOTE: If you are just resealing the compressor, replace this o-ring and then start reassembling. No need to pull the Pistons really unless your unit needs cleaning or you might need to replace the inner bearing. You might want to wipe it down to remove all traces of old oil depending on what oil you plan on using for your refrigerant.

Proceeding and pulling the pistons and reassembly isn’t difficult, but might require a little trial and error to hold the three pistons while you insert them into the bores.
 
There are two bearings in here. At this time I do not have a replacement part number. Mine are in ok shape though

FE6C8031-6EC5-4AA6-9EFE-41042029981C.jpeg
 
The Pistons are pretty simple. They feature a ball and cup which rides on the swash plate

the seals are plastic c-clips and split at one part. No replacements as I can see. Inspect and lubricate and leave them alone

C1E15BE8-AF81-49FC-A624-D56612C6D7A4.jpeg
E18B22A7-67D4-4248-B7FE-A5EEEF29711A.jpeg


The contact plates are just a ball bearing and copper/brass plate
402C710F-EA7C-4DBC-BE11-7438AEB31414.jpeg
 
Swash plate rides on a sandwiched roller bearing setup. Same on both sides

5556C46D-B854-4C35-A078-BBAB002F8082.jpeg


the center swash is pinned on. No need to remove this

2B6E2B47-D2D6-4A51-9A76-8D05D8618CFA.jpeg
 
I put the housing together and used 2 bolts to secure it. Now I can paint it this way

24AF0DD6-D7BB-48D3-BC9C-A0EE09B19C1F.jpeg


869DB9D2-3ACC-4C23-ACF1-1FE2B6582D7C.jpeg
 
Hardware. Most likely you can use what you have. If you’ve painted or powdercoated the housing you might want new bolts.

manifolds:
M8 x 1.25 x 20mm Allen head - 4 bolts

Body:
M8 x 1.25 x 147mm Allen Head - 6 bolts


The body bolts are an odd size. You won’t find equivalent 147mm long bolts and I couldn’t find 145mm. 150mm are a tad long and bottom out, but what I ended up doing was threading an M8 nut on and cutting 3-4mm off the bolt and then cleaning up the thread.

I went stainless of course
A02F6ACD-A968-4452-A15F-F8A2B2B66D3D.jpeg
 
Refrigerant oil:

NOTE: This is written specific to R12. You'll need to substitute the proper oil for R-134a. I'm posting this as reference as to fluid capacity.

F7D2F30F-D296-4A24-9D48-39BC3F73147D.jpeg


If you’ll notice, the system capacity is 10 ounces (8 ounces for 89+) and a new reman compressor ships with 10. There is a procedure for avoiding overcharging the oil.

if you are building a totally new system this is easy as you just fill per the directions above. If you are resealing the compressor only, you need to measure prior to disassembling.

As to what fluid yo use, that all depends on what you are doing. if you are resealing the compressor, we have to assume it will be cleaned well enough to be rid of all mineral oil other than trace amounts. Mineral oil is not compatible with r134a as the refrigerant won’t circulate it. Trace amounts are fine, it will just settle to a low point in the system and remain there.

if you have a brand new system free of mineral oil, use PAG with 134a. If you system is not new and you are mixing 134a with an unknown amount of mineral oil, use POE oil.

if you are still using R12 use the Ford spec paraffin mineral oil. YN-9 which was superceeded by YN-9A
D3A4F307-935D-4660-923F-FE6DA068698F.jpeg 20ADEC96-6FE9-445F-A4AE-7B97D1A56F5F.jpeg
 
About to start reassembly. Honestly, if you’ve taken it apart, you can likely figure out how to get it back together. It’s not overly complicated as you are just replacing the three main o-rings and the two valve plate seals.

shaft seal is a little tricky, but luckily there is a video. Pay attention to the first half of the video as this is the style in the 6P compressor


View: https://youtu.be/sh-KIjAqh-A


I will update with pics of reassembly shortly, but like I said, if you’ve made it this far you are likely able to reassemble without too much issue
 
