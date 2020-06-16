Hello, all:

Need good advice. My factory original AC compressor was rebuilt in 2015 and ran good for about three years. It died in 2018. I tried to have the system recharged but it wouldn't hold. I've had leaks before and that usually solved the problem. This time the valve on the manifold leaked and once repaired the system worked. But then of course after winter it stopped working. Last year went to a local garage to recharge but the compressor is now leaking. Not locked up or so they said. They put dye in it and the leak was at the body seam right in the middle of the compressor. Didn't know there really was a seam there. If that's the case I'd say the compressor is shot. If not, I'd like to rebuild it with new seals and whatever else it may need. Any thoughts? I saw the dye come out myself. UV stuff. I'd guess its locked. Before I went to garage route I tried to add coolant but the system would not take any. As these compressor are getting hard to find and I like originality, I need options before I spend big dollars. Its already getting hot. And this is the last thing to fix before paint. Thanks everyone.