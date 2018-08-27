extra_stout
Hello everybody,
I'm currently in a build of an 74 Mustang II Hatchback. I'm living in germany and have allready a 66 mustang coupe which i was driving (and working on) in the last years (have it sind 2011). But in the last 2 years there wasn't much to repair or to improve, so i decided (together with my wife) to buy another american car which has headrests and 3 point seatbelts because we want do be able to travel with our daughter (3 point seatbelts needed for child car seat) and the car should be more drivable for my wife (the 66 mustang is a bit more on the harsh side without power brakes/steering, but with quick ratio gear box and wide tires - more a road racer). So after looking a bit I could buy an 74 Mustang II which was unused since 1991. Because of the long time standing the 2.8L V6 engine was seized but I wanted an v8 anyway. So i could by a cheap project car which is quite rare in germany (e.g. there are offered ~500 early stangs but less then 10 Mustang II at the moment in germany).
I have allready looked in this forum very often int the past to search for info (esspecially the 74 V8 swap). So this was quite helpfull so far.
Now i want to give you an overview what i have done allready and how the basis was. And of course what i will do in the next time on the car.
Greetings,
Bernardo
ps: i'm not a native speaker, please ask if something is not clear
