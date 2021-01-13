85 carb’ed mustang keeps dying

A

Alextheornery

New Member
Jan 13, 2021
3
0
1
27
California
Hey guys I’m new here, and it’s a long post so I’m sorry but I appreciate input. so I’ve been restoring a 85 mustang w/ a 302 small block, and a Holley 4barrel. It was sitting for many years by the time I had inherited it and it sat a couple years in my possession. Before it had sat, it had the motor and tranny replaced brand new. So in my possession it at first wouldn’t start so I replaced fuel pump. Started right up no issues. Since then I’ve gone through and replaced many things (starting coil, alternator, things like such) Couple weeks ago it started having an issue where I’d go for a drive and when it got to normal op temp it would die and I’d have to wait 10 min and it pups start back up. Then it got worse with me be able to go shorter and shorter distances before it stalling. One day I went for a drive, made it about 3/4 of a mile from the house and it died and refused to start. Replaced all the electrical under the hood and it still refused to start. It would want to crank over if we sprayed into the carb but it wouldn’t stay running. Determined it was fuel delivery problem at that point. So from there, dropped the tank and it was actually immaculately clean but still blew through the lines with an air compressor. Hooked everything back up and it started right up and ran fine on a test drive. That was yesterday. Today I took it for a short drive and I made it about 2-3 miles before it acted up again. Wanting to stall when coming to a stop, losing power when hitting the gas, stalling at my destination and refusing to start. About 2 hours later I was able to crank it over but it was not happy. Really bad idle (about 250 rpms lower than it should) as well as backfiring when reving the engine past 4K. I’m absolutely baffled and don’t want to replace the carb yet if it’s not the issue. It has its own minor problems such as a small hesitation but the stalling and acting like no fuels going into it is new. Float levels are adjusted properly and I got a glass filter and can see gas moving where it should be. Thank you guys
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
29,781
11,414
234
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
What tests have you performed while the vehicle is in the no-start condition?

Are you getting spark and fuel?
How old is the fuel?
What does the filter look like?

What do your plugs look like?
What's your coil input voltage while cranking?
 
A

Alextheornery

New Member
Jan 13, 2021
3
0
1
27
California
Noobz347 said:
What tests have you performed while the vehicle is in the no-start condition?

Are you getting spark and fuel?
How old is the fuel?
What does the filter look like?

What do your plugs look like?
What's your coil input voltage while cranking?
Click to expand...
Yes, I have spark at the coil and to the distributor, fuel is brand new spark plugs are all fine no fouling replaced the cables to each plug as well, the cap (yes I reset it to dead center) and the voltage is up to par on all points My next step is going to be testing the fuel pump to make sure it isn’t faulty and putting the appropriate psi and test all the vacuum. But I have this weird feeling the carb is just bad. Maybe I should completely replace the distributor as well rather than just innards... but at same time it’s got the right timing and spark lol. And the tests we tested all the points of spark both with ohms reader and the ol listen for the spark with a screwdriver lol
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
29,781
11,414
234
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
Alextheornery said:
Yes, I have spark at the coil and to the distributor, fuel is brand new spark plugs are all fine no fouling replaced the cables to each plug as well, the cap (yes I reset it to dead center) and the voltage is up to par on all points My next step is going to be testing the fuel pump to make sure it isn’t faulty and putting the appropriate psi and test all the vacuum. But I have this weird feeling the carb is just bad. Maybe I should completely replace the distributor as well rather than just innards... but at same time it’s got the right timing and spark lol. And the tests we tested all the points of spark both with ohms reader and the ol listen for the spark with a screwdriver lol
Click to expand...
Hold off on that for just a tick.

There will be more dudes along with better questions, I'm sure. Carbed Mustangs are not a specialty of mine.

What strikes me odd though, is that your description indicates that it only happens when it's warm so...

Things that come to mind are your fuel pump. Yeah, getting a reading from the pump during cranking when it's cold/hot should help. Ignition components are always suspect when heat-soaked. Coil saturation and carb settings. :shrug:

You said you got backfiring. You also mentioned timing. It's also an old car. What kind of shape is the harmonic balancer in?

@General karthief Who's the resident carb expert?
 
A

Alextheornery

New Member
Jan 13, 2021
3
0
1
27
California
Test
Noobz347 said:
Hold off on that for just a tick.

There will be more dudes along with better questions, I'm sure. Carbed Mustangs are not a specialty of mine.

What strikes me odd though, is that your description indicates that it only happens when it's warm so...

Things that come to mind are your fuel pump. Yeah, getting a reading from the pump during cranking when it's cold/hot should help. Ignition components are always suspect when heat-soaked. Coil saturation and carb settings. :shrug:

You said you got backfiring. You also mentioned timing. It's also an old car. What kind of shape is the harmonic balancer in?

@General karthief Who's the resident carb expert?
Click to expand...
Haha yea.. it’s almost always been when it’s getting to a decent operating temp. That’s part of reason why I replaced those innards for the dist, as well as the ECU cuz I’ve read a lot that the durasparks are trash cuz they get faulty when it gets too hot. But even after those replacements, it’s still struggling. Plus the whole firing when stuff was sprayed into the carb but not staying running said fuel relations. Even tho you may not be an expert I thank you haha. I’ll double check the balance
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
98 mustang gt help
Replies
1
Views
144
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
tsemmett
tsemmett
B
Cranks but won’t start
Replies
0
Views
299
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
broncoboi
B
B
Loss of power on acceleration.
Replies
3
Views
221
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Q
95 mustang GT misfire stalling no codes
Replies
13
Views
989
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Que89
Q
S
Engine Carbed 5.0 swapped run like chit.
Replies
10
Views
238
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom