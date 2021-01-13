85 carb’ed mustang keeps dying

Hey guys I’m new here, and it’s a long post so I’m sorry but I appreciate input. so I’ve been restoring a 85 mustang w/ a 302 small block, and a Holley 4barrel. It was sitting for many years by the time I had inherited it and it sat a couple years in my possession. Before it had sat, it had the motor and tranny replaced brand new. So in my possession it at first wouldn’t start so I replaced fuel pump. Started right up no issues. Since then I’ve gone through and replaced many things (starting coil, alternator, things like such) Couple weeks ago it started having an issue where I’d go for a drive and when it got to normal op temp it would die and I’d have to wait 10 min and it pups start back up. Then it got worse with me be able to go shorter and shorter distances before it stalling. One day I went for a drive, made it about 3/4 of a mile from the house and it died and refused to start. Replaced all the electrical under the hood and it still refused to start. It would want to crank over if we sprayed into the carb but it wouldn’t stay running. Determined it was fuel delivery problem at that point. So from there, dropped the tank and it was actually immaculately clean but still blew through the lines with an air compressor. Hooked everything back up and it started right up and ran fine on a test drive. That was yesterday. Today I took it for a short drive and I made it about 2-3 miles before it acted up again. Wanting to stall when coming to a stop, losing power when hitting the gas, stalling at my destination and refusing to start. About 2 hours later I was able to crank it over but it was not happy. Really bad idle (about 250 rpms lower than it should) as well as backfiring when reving the engine past 4K. I’m absolutely baffled and don’t want to replace the carb yet if it’s not the issue. It has its own minor problems such as a small hesitation but the stalling and acting like no fuels going into it is new. Float levels are adjusted properly and I got a glass filter and can see gas moving where it should be. Thank you guys