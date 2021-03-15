Brakes 86 Pressure sensor/ proportioning valve

Rdub6

Rdub6

So while I wait to figure out my rear end issues
Dec 29, 2017
2,105
1,549
133
Long Island, NY
In taking my proportioning valve off, I managed to break the mounting bolts. I was hasty with the first, but even after being careful on the second, it snapped.
Anyway, I know I can eliminate and use a tee and then add my adjustable valve here (for my rear disc swap). But then I lose my pressure sensor.
I started messing with the tabs that seem to hold the bracket on, but it seems those will break also if I keep going at it.
Anybody have any suggestions how to get this bracket off the valve, so I can replace the studs?
2F539E4D-5BAE-4AF3-AF8B-D202666A681C.jpeg

image.jpg
 

90sickfox

90sickfox

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
5,753
4,873
203
43
The only way I know to remove something like that is a dremel with a cut off wheel. That prop valve is pushed through a rectangle hole and hammered to spread it out and lock it on. You'd have to carefully grind the hammered metal edges off. Once it's off I'm not 100% on how you'd get it back on. It's possible you could use a hammer and chisel to spread the edges out far enough.
 
Rdub6

Rdub6

So while I wait to figure out my rear end issues
Dec 29, 2017
2,105
1,549
133
Long Island, NY
90sickfox said:
The only way I know to remove something like that is a dremel with a cut off wheel. That prop valve is pushed through a rectangle hole and hammered to spread it out and lock it on. You'd have to carefully grind the hammered metal edges off. Once it's off I'm not 100% on how you'd get it back on. It's possible you could use a hammer and chisel to spread the edges out far enough.
Click to expand...
I started with a hammer and chisel, hoping I could pry them up, take off the bracket and replace the studs, and then hammer the tabs back down, but it seemed like I was going to do more damage than good.
I’ll have to think about this one for a while!
 
