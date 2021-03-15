In taking my proportioning valve off, I managed to break the mounting bolts. I was hasty with the first, but even after being careful on the second, it snapped.Anyway, I know I can eliminate and use a tee and then add my adjustable valve here (for my rear disc swap). But then I lose my pressure sensor.I started messing with the tabs that seem to hold the bracket on, but it seems those will break also if I keep going at it.Anybody have any suggestions how to get this bracket off the valve, so I can replace the studs?