88 mustang 5.0 and MSD 6AL-2 Programmable

Just bought a MSD 6AL-2 programmable to use with my new procharger I also just ordered but I know nothing about timing and boost timing control and yeah really don't want to blow my motor up. The 6al2p requires you to lock out the distributor and then do all the timing via the msd program. It only takes away timing it can't advance it so from what ive learned so far you pull the spout plug that locks the distributor the computer no longer controls timing I would then manually set the distributor to some highly advanced number like 32 degrees then in the program I tell it to retard that 32 degrees how ever much I want. The question is what's a good timing curve for our motor? It's a completely stock block and heads 19# injectors the supercharger is a procharger 9psi unit with intercooler supposedly after intercooler you see 7 to 8 psi. The msd6al2p also does boost timing retarding with the help of a BAP sensor so I can also have the timing retard based on intake psi and have been told this is something you want to do once boost comes on board to prevent detonation? The fuel will be controlled by the kits FMU that it comes with. If anyone here has worked with the msd 6al-2 programmable and can help me figure this all out that would be super awesome thanks