88 mustang 5.0 and MSD 6AL-2 Programmable

more4u2c

more4u2c

New Member
May 2, 2014
15
0
1
39
Just bought a MSD 6AL-2 programmable to use with my new procharger I also just ordered but I know nothing about timing and boost timing control and yeah really don't want to blow my motor up. The 6al2p requires you to lock out the distributor and then do all the timing via the msd program. It only takes away timing it can't advance it so from what ive learned so far you pull the spout plug that locks the distributor the computer no longer controls timing I would then manually set the distributor to some highly advanced number like 32 degrees then in the program I tell it to retard that 32 degrees how ever much I want. The question is what's a good timing curve for our motor? It's a completely stock block and heads 19# injectors the supercharger is a procharger 9psi unit with intercooler supposedly after intercooler you see 7 to 8 psi. The msd6al2p also does boost timing retarding with the help of a BAP sensor so I can also have the timing retard based on intake psi and have been told this is something you want to do once boost comes on board to prevent detonation? The fuel will be controlled by the kits FMU that it comes with. If anyone here has worked with the msd 6al-2 programmable and can help me figure this all out that would be super awesome thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
MS3 Goldbox Spark cut limiter with TFI??
Replies
2
Views
678
Digital Self-tuning Forum
James408
J
M
93 foxbody 347 stroker megasquirt 2 pnp initial timing set up?? advice
Replies
6
Views
2K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
mjhern
M
J
Learning so much but still have some questions with megasquirt
Replies
1
Views
594
Digital Self-tuning Forum
a91what
a91what
A
Engine Turbo 5.0 Mustang bad misfire at WOT
Replies
51
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
a91what
a91what
B
SOLD 1993 Mustang LX Notchback- 347 Stroker
Replies
7
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Bzammitt
B
Top Bottom