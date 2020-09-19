Drivetrain 88 Mustang GT AOD Shifts early

Sep 19, 2020
AOD in a stock 88 GT. Car will shift at about 2900rpm at WOT. Checked tv cable adjustment and it seemed right but disnt move very far when moving throttle. Pulled intake and found that tv cable was holding back throttle. The throttle blade would only open about half way. Removed cable off side of transmission, same thing happened. Purchased new cable from performance automatics, and it does the same thing. The cable bottoms out before opening the throttle all the way or actuating the TV arm fully. What am I missing? I have not put a gauge on the tv port yet. I don't feel like it is a TV pressure problem just a cable issue.
 

