89 fox crank no start

I know there are endless threads of problems just like what im dealing with i know because i started there first. Ive gone through the majority of the crank no start check list that some folks have been kind enough to share. Im afraid im still at a bit of a roadblock so to speak. The run down i got a facebook deal on a typhoon intake, a set of longtube headers and a set of tail pipes all for $100 super deal! My cars been neglected so i did tubular control arms, sway bar bushings, end links, coilovers, caster cambers,bumpsteer kit took care of all the front end stuff being 89 i figured while im here ill go to the mini torque setup and put a starter wrap around it to try and help the hot starts as i want to daily the car. Got it all done turn key click dead replaced battery cables cleaned up all my grounds in the engine bay and to the engine got a new motor craft starter solenoid thought all that would do it forsure nope… i was convinced it was the starter so i pulled a known good starter same thing happened so the starter is good, today i noticed the computer ground broke off and i never realized to reattach that so i got excited and got the computer ground wired into the negative battery and now has a clean ground still just cranks till it would kill the battery, i have 12v at the coil i have 12v at the injector wires my tps reads .97 i thought it was the clutch pedal saftey switch up under the dash on the pedal so i did the fuse bypass trick and when i did this it went from click the switch when cranking to how it is now where the starter turns the engine over and over but not fire… i need a little pointer to check something else out…. Thanks guys