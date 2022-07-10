Interior and Upholstery 89 Interior Paint Codes

M

mrobins26

Active Member
Jan 23, 2017
112
95
38
55
Texas
I need some help with Interior Paint Codes. I have an 89 LX hatchback (exterior color is bright Regatta Blue Metalic).
Interior Colors Codes are "PG" on the door tag.
According to LMR this is Light Pewter which is an '81 color, and either Smoke or Medium Grey.

I have also seen Paint code P listed as Titanium from NPD but this doesn't match any charts I have seen.
Int Colors.PNG
int colors 81.PNG
Int colors 89.PNG


The dash is clearly two tone, and with the majority of the lower part, kick panels, and console being lighter.

Any ideas on where to start with "PG" interior color would be helpful.
 

Top Bottom