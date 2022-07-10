I need some help with Interior Paint Codes. I have an 89 LX hatchback (exterior color is bright Regatta Blue Metalic).Interior Colors Codes are "PG" on the door tag.According to LMR this is Light Pewter which is an '81 color, and either Smoke or Medium Grey.I have also seen Paint code P listed as Titanium from NPD but this doesn't match any charts I have seen.The dash is clearly two tone, and with the majority of the lower part, kick panels, and console being lighter.Any ideas on where to start with "PG" interior color would be helpful.