Hi guys, been trying to hunt down this issue for awhile now but can’t seem to get it straight.
- Bought car from a guy who claims the previous owner has done work on the engine but isn’t sure what.
- when ever I get on the throttle remotely hard it will hesitate or miss erratically.
- I have gone through the entire idle surge checklist with no luck of a solution.
- idle seems fine cold or warm about 650-700 rpm
- checked time set to 10 degrees, I have tried to bump up and down but no change.
- no CEL KOEO shows code 11
- ran a compression test all cylinders are within 10psi of each other
- checked each sensor from EGR to MAF but no change.
- I ran pin tests on the ECM no shorts or grounding issues, but I did notice if I tapped the side of it or wigged the wires while running the engine would stumble a bit.
- fuel pressure was fine also just replaced pump and filter.
I am completely out of ideas and just want my girl to run. Open to any suggestions.
Wanted to post a video but they are too large.
Thanks in advance for any help.
