Revised 7 Nov-2016 to add PIP sensor as possible problem and dumping the codes to help determine if it is the TFI or PIP.

The TFI module mounted on the distributor is one of the culprits for a high speed miss on a warm engine. The other suspect is the PIP sensor inside the distributor. If the problem does not occur when the engine is cold, the TFI module or PIP is definitely suspect. Dumping the codes may help determine which one it is. You may need a special socket to remove the TFI module, but most auto parts stores will have one for $5-$7.Be sure to use plenty of the heat sink grease on the new TFI and clean the old grease off the distributor.See Automotive Tools Specialty | Auto Mechanic & Technician Diagnostic, Testing Equipment | Thexton