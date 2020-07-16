90 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE TOP

BLKMANTA STANG

New Member
Jul 16, 2020
Pittsburgh, PA
So I own a dark cherry 90 Fox body Convertible (again) and (again) I bought it with top that needs completely replaced. I currently have the entire vinyl top and glass back window but I want to replace the frame because my frame is done with. Someone told me before that I could replace the entire frame with another frame from a 79 -93. I somehow find that hard to believe because I don't think the measurements are the same that far back but I wouldn't know. Can someone tell me if that will work a direct change over fit? Or should I just go ahead and find just a 90 convertible top? Its been difficult to find a frame all together. I wish I could post photos but 1) I am deployed overseas 2) my car is currently located in Reno, NV temporarily. CAN ANYONE HELP WITH THIS DILEMMA?
 

JD08

JD08

I love your drawers
Apr 22, 2017
323
195
53
54
One thing I can tell you is the later model (91-93) has a frame that folds down lower and the 93 has a headliner.

Also, the later model is a direct replacement.

Also, Ford didn't make a convertible until 83, so anything before that is no bueno.
 
Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
1,953
2,278
174
Mililani, Hawaii
I would try to find a 91-93 top frame. They are designed a little better and as mentioned the top folds flatter. I have a 92 top on one of my 90 convertibles. Here is how it looks.
20200205_073735.jpg
 
