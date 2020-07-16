90 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE TOP

So I own a dark cherry 90 Fox body Convertible (again) and (again) I bought it with top that needs completely replaced. I currently have the entire vinyl top and glass back window but I want to replace the frame because my frame is done with. Someone told me before that I could replace the entire frame with another frame from a 79 -93. I somehow find that hard to believe because I don't think the measurements are the same that far back but I wouldn't know. Can someone tell me if that will work a direct change over fit? Or should I just go ahead and find just a 90 convertible top? Its been difficult to find a frame all together. I wish I could post photos but 1) I am deployed overseas 2) my car is currently located in Reno, NV temporarily. CAN ANYONE HELP WITH THIS DILEMMA?