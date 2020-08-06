For Sale 91 Mustang LX hatchback 5.0, 5 speed, $5,300.

G

George7

Member
Feb 14, 2015
16
3
13
Durham, NC
1991 Mustang LX. 5.0, 5 speed manual. 3.73 rear end. Harley orange and gray from whenever. $5,300.
Located in Durham, NC.
My Daily Driver for 3 years; need to move on. This was an ex-dragger from Wilkesboro, NC. No racing for me. I have replaced all coils (standard height) new front sway bar, all motor and transmission mounts and also replaced virtually all front and rear suspension bushings for all control arms, front and back; new quad shocks and new rear struts . Good brakes and good tires, one new. It has Hotchkiss rear lower control arms with new bushings.
Aero headlights; good black GT interior with a GT spoiler. Drivetrain has MSD ignition, heavy duty clutch, shorty headers , al driveshaft and cold air intake. Lower torque boxes have welded stiffeners and some welding on top torque boxes and partial frame rail also. There is a front mounting for a panhard bar. Always a southern car; no rust. More photos if requested.
No AC, no cruise, no air bag but all wiring and AC compressor in place. Odometer reads 47,664 but must be at least 147K or more.
Harley colors not bad, but some blisters on hatch top and orange chips on bumpers. (see photos).
IMG_3512[1].JPG IMG_3511[1].JPG IMG_3516[1].JPG IMG_3517[1].JPG IMG_3518[1].JPG IMG_3525[1].JPG IMG_3527[1].JPG IMG_3530[1].JPG IMG_3529[1].JPG IMG_3532[1].JPG IMG_3536[1].JPG IMG_3545[1].JPG
VIN 1FACP41E3MF198169
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Nutty 5.o SOLD 1990 Mustang Lx 5.0 W/5 Speed Hatch Very Nice/clean Dark Titanium In Pa Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 11
Luptonj Expired 1992 Mustang Lx Hatchback/ 5.0 / 5 Speed Manual/100% Original/$10,000 Obo Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
O 1990 Mustang GT 5-speed hatchback - $3500 (Union County,NJ) Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
M Does anyone know what the hole to the left of the oil pressure sender is for?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
D New to mustang world. Have a 91' lx 2.3l with problems. 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 8
stang89bidges SOLD 1989 Mustang GT 5.0 Black, Hatchback, T5, DFW Texas Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 8
S For Sale 1993 Mustang LX 5.0 Reef Blue, Auto, Hatchback Stamford, CT Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
G SOLD 1987 Mustang GT Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 3
T 1992 Mustang GT 5.0 5spd Hatchback from Mid-Michigan!!! The Welcome Wagon 3
F Interior and Upholstery 1989 GT Good Old Fashioned Hatch Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
FordDawg88 Interior and Upholstery 1985 Mustang LX hatchback trim question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
1989LXFOX Noob From Philly The Welcome Wagon 3
1989LXFOX Water Temp Sending Unit Thread Size? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
D Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Chris Petti 1989 Mustang Lx Hatch, Auto With Od Resurrection. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Denethor For Sale [for Sale] 1990 Mustang Lx / 331 Stroker / 67k / Lots Of Upgrades Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 7
Accelerator Expired Custom Speaker Setup! Box Molded To Fit 5.0 Hatchback Other Classifieds 0
C SOLD 1988 Mustang Gt Hatchback $4,700 Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
C Expired 1984 Mustang 'anniversary Edition' Hatchback Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
Nickelbee SOLD 1991 Ford Mustang Gt Hatchback Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
K SOLD 1989 Mustang Gt Hatchback / ~160,000 Miles / No Rust Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
GoldenEagle91 SOLD For Sale:1985 Mustang Gt Hatchback 351 W Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
A Expired 88 Mustang Lx Hatchback 5.0 Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
MustangEWA Expired 1990 Mustang Lx- Hatchback. 331 Stroker, Race-prepped Road Course Car. Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 5
A Expired Fs: 1991 Mustang Lx Hatchback 5.0 45,893 Original Miles Lots Of Upgrades Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 3
S SOLD 87-93 Mustang Hatchback Quarter Windows Interior Exterior Parts 4
N SOLD 1993 Ford Mustang Lx Hatchback Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
F SOLD 1990 Mustang Lx Hatchback Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
H Expired 1988 Mustang Gt Hatchback $1200 Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
1993whtstang SOLD 1993 Mustang Gt Hatchback, 72,000 miles, lots of mods Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
B Expired 1989 Mustang Gt Hatchback Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
K Expired 88 Mustang Gt Hatchback (oklahoma) Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
D STOLEN: 1988 Mustang GT Hatchback Regional Forums and Event Information 0
N 1990 mustang lx hatchback for sale in southern nj Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
B 1991 Mustang LX Hatchback 5.0 with a 5-speeed WTS/WTT Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
I 1986 mustang gt hatchback Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
S Need Help With Seats For A 93 Mustang Hatchback Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
I 1986 Mustang LX 5.0L Hatchback Collector/Show Car Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 17
E Trade 1990 MUSTANG LX 7UP CAR FOR 88-93 HATCHBACK V8 Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
S 1989 ford mustang lx hatchback 5.0 5speed 116,000miles Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
1 1991 Ford Mustang 5.0 5spd LX Hatchback 24,500 MILES Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 5
Mercedez Where can I get comps for a 1988 Ford Mustang 5.0 GT hatchback? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 33
M 89' Mustang GT 5.0 (Hatchback latch) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
9 1990 hatchback mustang raffle idea what do you guys think about it Regional Forums and Event Information 4
M anyone know if this saleen wing will fit on my hatchback 92 mustang??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
S New here! The Welcome Wagon 2
B Engine 86 Mustang GT 5.0 V8 Start Up RPM Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
7991LXnSHO How do you spell Mustang in Russian? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
T Hello Mustang Lovers! Long time reader, first time member. I have a 1967 Mustang coupe with a 200 CID engine. The Welcome Wagon 0
B Leather Seats for My Car The Welcome Wagon 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom