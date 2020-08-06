1991 Mustang LX. 5.0, 5 speed manual. 3.73 rear end. Harley orange and gray from whenever. $5,300.Located in Durham, NC.My Daily Driver for 3 years; need to move on. This was an ex-dragger from Wilkesboro, NC. No racing for me. I have replaced all coils (standard height) new front sway bar, all motor and transmission mounts and also replaced virtually all front and rear suspension bushings for all control arms, front and back; new quad shocks and new rear struts . Good brakes and good tires, one new. It has Hotchkiss rear lower control arms with new bushings.Aero headlights; good black GT interior with a GT spoiler. Drivetrain has MSD ignition, heavy duty clutch, shorty headers , al driveshaft and cold air intake. Lower torque boxes have welded stiffeners and some welding on top torque boxes and partial frame rail also. There is a front mounting for a panhard bar. Always a southern car; no rust. More photos if requested.No AC, no cruise, no air bag but all wiring and AC compressor in place. Odometer reads 47,664 but must be at least 147K or more.Harley colors not bad, but some blisters on hatch top and orange chips on bumpers. (see photos).VIN 1FACP41E3MF198169