92 GT Gauge Cluster questions..

Hey guys, i wanted to try to get a quick answer about some gauge issues i have:



I have a 92 GT with what i believe to be a "replaced" gauge cluster. Previous owners really had a field day with this poor thing.. Anyway.. Heres there issues and what i want to know:

1) Temp needle never goes past first notch above 130 degrees - i know the car is NOT running at a max of 130 degrees..The needle does move upward but not much at all..

1a) I've replaced the Temp Sending sensor on the Drivers Side of the Intake manifold - prior to that the previous owner used an aftermarket gague..The stock needle used to sit WAY down and pretty much out of sight.



2) The lights inside the cluster are SUPER dim - even when dialing the dimmer switch up they dont really get that much brighter..Infact they completely cut out when i turn the dimmer dial to the "on" position..I plan to replace the bulbs with LED's but was curious about the dimmer switch behavior or if a single dead bulb in the cluster would cause this??



3) The Speedo needle bounces and i think i actually hear the cable as it spins/turns.. i dunno - im a noob at this so im not sure what that cable does internally but i know i hear something...



The other gauges seem to be ok.



My question -

Will replacing my gauge cluster fix any/all of these issues. I've listed them in order of priority - so if i can just get the temp gauge to work properly - that would be enough motivation for me to buy a new cluster..



Thanks!

Paul