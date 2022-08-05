I messed up, and while working under the hood, there was this stupid big black hose just sitting over my intake manifold which I needed to get to, felt like metal but was covered in some foam like insulation. Being the Idiot I am I decided to disconnect that damn hose that was in my way! A disaster, and come to find out pretty much all my r12 refrigerant or Freon escaped that hose at the connection, scared the hell out of me cause I was not expecting that, reminded me of what would happen if you unscrewed the radiator cap after driving all day. I tried to screw the connection back on but like I said pretty much all of the Freon escaped. I've been to jiffy lube and Midas and called a non chain auto shop but doesn't look like anyone can help me. So I'm trying to figure out how to do it my self, any advice on how to do so would be greatly appreciated, like any specific bottles of R12 Freon I should use, what Manifold Gauges, and which vacuum pumps you would suggest, and if you know of any auto chains that would be able to evacuate the remaining R12 from my system. I'd like to mention that I would prefer to just replace the R12 and not go with a R134 conversion kit. (preferably without mentioning how much of an amateur and an idiot I am, I feel stupid enough already)