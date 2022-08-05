Fox 93 Foxbody A/C help.

Ryu

Ryu

New Member
Jun 22, 2015
30
1
3
28
I messed up, and while working under the hood, there was this stupid big black hose just sitting over my intake manifold which I needed to get to, felt like metal but was covered in some foam like insulation. Being the Idiot I am I decided to disconnect that damn hose that was in my way! A disaster, and come to find out pretty much all my r12 refrigerant or Freon escaped that hose at the connection, scared the hell out of me cause I was not expecting that, reminded me of what would happen if you unscrewed the radiator cap after driving all day. I tried to screw the connection back on but like I said pretty much all of the Freon escaped. I've been to jiffy lube and Midas and called a non chain auto shop but doesn't look like anyone can help me. So I'm trying to figure out how to do it my self, any advice on how to do so would be greatly appreciated, like any specific bottles of R12 Freon I should use, what Manifold Gauges, and which vacuum pumps you would suggest, and if you know of any auto chains that would be able to evacuate the remaining R12 from my system. I'd like to mention that I would prefer to just replace the R12 and not go with a R134 conversion kit. (preferably without mentioning how much of an amateur and an idiot I am, I feel stupid enough already)
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
38,881
14,774
224
Massachusetts
If you unscrewed the line and it popped off, then all the R12 is gone. At this point, the system is contaminated with moisture, and the orifice line should be replaced.

Getting this back and working again with R12 won't be cheap, as you'll likely spend $40/can (ebay has them) and you'll need 3-4 and you'll need lots of other tools and such. Technically you need a license to buy R12 but i've been buying cans for years off ebay and not one person has ever asked.


The proper way to fix this would be to replace the orifice line and all O-rings while you have the system open. Measure and replace the exact amount of oil that was lost by replacing the line, and then pull a deep vacuum to 500 microns or less. If the condenser is the original serpentine style condenser, you might want to consider replacing it with a modern parallel flow style. Then you will need to charge to 40 ounces of R12. (32-36 if you swapped the condenser out due to reduced internal volume)


If you go with R134a, you still need to replace the orifice line, but I would also replace the condenser with a modern parallel flow style (all that is offered now), replace all the O-ring, take all the parts out and FLUSH all the mineral oil out. Then you would need to add 8-10 ounces of compatible R134a oil, pull a deep vacuum and charge with 32-26 ounces of R134a (accounting for the loss of internal volume due to the parallel flow condenser and some residual mineral oil).
 
  • Like
  • Informative
Reactions: 1 users
Ryu

Ryu

New Member
Jun 22, 2015
30
1
3
28
Mustang5L5 said:
If you unscrewed the line and it popped off, then all the R12 is gone. At this point, the system is contaminated with moisture, and the orifice line should be replaced.

Getting this back and working again with R12 won't be cheap, as you'll likely spend $40/can (eBay has them) and you'll need 3-4 and you'll need lots of other tools and such. Technically you need a license to buy R12 but I've been buying cans for years off eBay and not one person has ever asked.


The proper way to fix this would be to replace the orifice line and all O-rings while you have the system open. Measure and replace the exact amount of oil that was lost by replacing the line, and then pull a deep vacuum to 500 microns or less. If the condenser is the original serpentine style condenser, you might want to consider replacing it with a modern parallel flow style. Then you will need to charge to 40 ounces of R12. (32-36 if you swapped the condenser out due to reduced internal volume)


If you go with R134a, you still need to replace the orifice line, but I would also replace the condenser with a modern parallel flow style (all that is offered now), replace all the O-ring, take all the parts out and FLUSH all the mineral oil out. Then you would need to add 8-10 ounces of compatible R134a oil, pull a deep vacuum and charge with 32-26 ounces of R134a (accounting for the loss of internal volume due to the parallel flow condenser and some residual mineral oil).
Click to expand...
When I unscrewed the connection I was able to screw it back on before everything escaped (I would say 90% had escaped), I had just broken the seal jumped back when the Freon started to whistle out, the actual connection didn't unscrew completely. So I don't believe its been contaminated because I was able to tighten the connection before it all escaped, So if were under the impression that it isn't contaminated would I do anything different or is my path still the same as you mentioned?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

93CalypsoConvert
Fox Lets make my AC work again
Replies
10
Views
859
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Zeffer
Zeffer
TIGGER
Progress Thread Daily Driver.... 89 GT - Mini Me
Replies
78
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TIGGER
TIGGER
Andresquintana.mma
V1 vortech setup?
Replies
3
Views
524
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TOOLOW91
TOOLOW91
B
Help Radio replacement stock 1997 4.6 Dolby mach & a/c bezel removal
Replies
3
Views
173
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
T
Alternator help with 92 foxbody 2.3L Vert.
Replies
0
Views
267
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
Travis1stremodel
T
Top Bottom