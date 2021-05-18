94 GT 30 degrees timing at idle?

So i purchased a 94 mustang that spit and sputtered under load at low rpm's and/or speed. Once I reached 1800-2000+ rpm it ran great. I seemed obvious it had a cam in it as i was also told by the previous owner but he said it was in there when he bought it so its a mystery cam. I've been fixing leaks and all sorts of small crap on this thing for awhile and finally got a moates chip with a tune on it. The initial tune was set for a e-cam and it helped the sputter but didn't fix it as it would still sputter and kick between 1300 rpm to 1500/1600 rpm. The tuner had me send him some videos of it running so he could hear it etc and determined its got a bigger cam than a e-cam as it seemed to have alot more overlap or something. I sent him the chip back and he adjusted for closer to a X-cam as it was explained to me and its definitely better as it only bucks now 1200'ish to 1400'ish then clears up and runs great after that. He adjusted to idle to idle at like 1000-1100 rpm also and as i check the timing i see its at 30 degrees with the spout in.....This seemed oddly high to me does that seem high to anyone else? I dont know what it does once under load as i dont have a quarter horse or anything to datalog. I also spoke with a different tuner and according to him if all i have (as far as i know) is a cam i shouldnt need ANY tuning of any kind. I feel like im chasing my tail here. Any help/insight here would be greatly appreciated. My car has bbk longtubes, stock heads, unknown cam, xpipe etc. Yellow/orang'ish cap/top injectors that say rbs on them.