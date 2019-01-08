98Mustang2017
The CCRM still clicks.
Fuse is good.
i think the inertia switch in the trunk is ok. It is pushed down, although the CCRM still clicks when it is pulled up.
I took the fuel pump out of the gas tank, put a battery to the pump leads, and the pump runs.
Have looked in the obvious spots for grounds but didn't notice any for those 2 wires..
If i don't find them i may run an inline switch to the pump instead of tearing the car apart to find it.
