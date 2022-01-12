95 GT mspnp2 help

J

Jredsmustang91

New Member
Jan 11, 2022
1
0
1
30
New York
Need some help with mspnp2 on my 95 GT. I can’t get the idle to stay steady. Rpm jumps around and it’s driving me insane. Checked numerous times for vaccum leaks, timing it set at 12* base while “fixed”. Sbe 302, gt40 iron heads, 1.7rr, Anderson n-21 cam, longtubes, explorer intake, 30lb injectors, adjustable regular(40-41psi), trickflow elbow, 75mm tb, T5, mtxl wideband. Wondering anyone can shed some light or give me some better starting points. Thanks
 

