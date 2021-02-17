95 GT No heat, ac, or fan

I have a 1995 GT with the 5.0HO when I bought the car the heat and ac didn’t work, when you turn the fan speed dial on the dash nothing happens, I’m thinking it’s just a blower motor gone out, but from what I’ve read the blower motor would be making noise if that was the case, could I be wrong, or is it a fuse? Resistor somewhere? Or am I looking at a much bigger problem in the heating and cooling system? I’ve had a few mustangs but never had to replace anything along this line. The blower motor is an easy fix but don’t want to buy a new one if that’s not gonna fix my problem. Any help is appreciated!