95 mustang cooling fan voltage

So I recently bought a 95 Cobra I was driving it around the other day and it started to get hot, not over heated just hot. So I checked on the web and was given a test path to take to diagnose the problem. First test was A/C = no fan, second test unplug coolant temp sensor again no fan. So I unplugged the fan pigtail it isn't melted. I again jumped the CTS and using the battery as ground probed the pigtail I got low voltage to one terminal and lower voltage to another one. Question is what voltage should I be picking up from the low and high speed terminals?