Now i know this is already been done been hashed out but that should only help to keep this thread related to swapping 96-04 brakes onto a fox… that being said i have a 94 gt booster and master cylinder with 04 front calipers 94 rear end, i have the rock auto specials stop tech ceramic pads no fancy rotors, i have a willwood proportioning valve ive been messing around with, so i know this is not going to feel like stock new edge brakes but i know i shouldnt have about an 1.5 inches of mush before real pedal engagement… i bled the system out good. What are the thoughts here different booster? Different master cylinder? Thats just how it is ?