Brakes 96-04 5 lug brake swap

K

Kleinjj27

Member
Dec 16, 2022
9
4
13
Now i know this is already been done been hashed out but that should only help to keep this thread related to swapping 96-04 brakes onto a fox… that being said i have a 94 gt booster and master cylinder with 04 front calipers 94 rear end, i have the rock auto specials stop tech ceramic pads no fancy rotors, i have a willwood proportioning valve ive been messing around with, so i know this is not going to feel like stock new edge brakes but i know i shouldnt have about an 1.5 inches of mush before real pedal engagement… i bled the system out good. What are the thoughts here different booster? Different master cylinder? Thats just how it is ?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Fox Brakes sticking after booster rep.
Replies
12
Views
570
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Maciasmarci
M
V
Brakes 1985 Mustang Front Cobra Brake Conversion
Replies
3
Views
484
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
  • Sticky
Ultimate 5-lug swap thread - new/updated
Replies
20
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
S
Brakes 1993 SN95 brake swap help needed
Replies
2
Views
551
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
M
1968 Mustang rear brakes locking up
Replies
16
Views
943
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
mcqueen
M
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu