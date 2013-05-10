97 Cobra Imrc Issues (please Help Thanks)

I bought a 97 cobra a week ago with a few bolt on mods. It has been a garage queen with 48k original miles. 93 octane and mobile 1 synthetic its entire life. Now that being said I drove it a few days ago and it suddenly acted, sounded and ran like a V6. I thought I sprung an exhaust leak (sounded funny) so after driving it to the muffler shop and realizing it wasn't that it got its first CEL come on. Hooked a hand held up and realized it had a 303 & 305 misfire. I assumed coil pack being that it was on the same half. I bought new ones but figured out how to test them and realized they test like the new ones. I cleared those codes and realized I had a 1516 IMRC code. I ran fresh 93 through with NOS octane boost and lucas fuel treatment. I also sprayed a little seafoam through the TB. Still same issue. I carried it to my local oil change place and they had larger computers and said the IMRC was stuck closed. It is off and on or sometimes its for several miles. From what I gather its the plate sticking closed that's throwing the misfire codes. I also understand ford doesn't carry the IMRC controller if its the issue? Anybody with some thoughts or links on repairs please chime in. Ive heard of a delete kit but with 410 gears and 19mpg I hate to lose more gas mileage. I hate to remove the entire upper and lower and not have needed to. I guess ford can diagnose a little deeper im not sure. Does these open all the time? I thought they only opened at 3250? Also they didn't want to do a fuel system flush because neither vacuum line looked to atomize to all ports. thanks guys