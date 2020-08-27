97 COBRA STARTS AND DIES RIGHT AFTER

F

Full Throttle 87

New Member
Aug 27, 2020
2
0
1
33
Indiana
Hey looking for help with my 1997 svt cobra problem is the car starts and dies immediately after if I give it some gas to keep it alive it will sometimes Rev to about 3000 rpm then drops out and back up and dies. All stock except a k&n air intake.

When the problem started I was driving to town which is 2 miles from my house car stared fine like always drove great I had to make a sharp left hand turn to park the car was not driving it hard was just rolling it easy went in to the store 5 mins or so when I came out to leave the car didn't want to start but I got it to and when I did the car had a rough idle and wouldn't Rev much over 3000 rpm and drove stalling in 3rd gear all the way home couldn't get it up to speed.
Since I have gotten it home it will start and die
I have replaced
Maf
Iac
Fuel pump
In line fuel filter
TPS
Things I have checked and also have done to trouble shoot
Check battery / trickle charged
Checked fuses
Checked fuel pump kill switch was not kicked
Pats took battery out for an hour theft light goes off like it should

What I haven't done yet is Check fuel pressure since I put in a new pump and inline filter but I would say I need to now
The cobra has 92k miles don't leak oil or anything could it be the timing chain??
Help me get this beast back
 

  • Sponsors(?)


F

Full Throttle 87

New Member
Aug 27, 2020
2
0
1
33
Indiana
Full Throttle 87 said:
Hey looking for help with my 1997 svt cobra problem is the car starts and dies immediately after if I give it some gas to keep it alive it will sometimes Rev to about 3000 rpm then drops out and back up and dies. All stock except a k&n air intake.

When the problem started I was driving to town which is 2 miles from my house car stared fine like always drove great I had to make a sharp left hand turn to park the car was not driving it hard was just rolling it easy went in to the store 5 mins or so when I came out to leave the car didn't want to start but I got it to and when I did the car had a rough idle and wouldn't Rev much over 3000 rpm and drove stalling in 3rd gear all the way home couldn't get it up to speed.
Since I have gotten it home it will start and die
I have replaced
Maf
Iac
Fuel pump
In line fuel filter
TPS
Things I have checked and also have done to trouble shoot
Check battery / trickle charged
Checked fuses
Checked fuel pump kill switch was not kicked
Pats took battery out for an hour theft light goes off like it should

What I haven't done yet is Check fuel pressure since I put in a new pump and inline filter but I would say I need to now
The cobra has 92k miles don't leak oil or anything could it be the timing chain??
Help me get this beast back
Click to expand...
Also the car is not throwing a code and wasn't on the stalling ride home
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
9 1996 cobra starts but dies instantly SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
T 95 cobra died on the highway at 60..long crank to start again. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 12
R 97 cobra dies right after start up..... SVT Tech Forum 8
B 1995 Cobra starting and dying problems 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
9 my cobra engine died BADLY and will not start...is my engine blown SVT Tech Forum 15
N Help! Mustang won't will start but then dies (have cobra killer kit) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 13
9 97 Cobra Coyote swap Randomly won’t start 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
nickyb Brakes O.k. Two weeks ago i started cobra brake swap on my 93 lx. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
G 93 cobra engine in a 67 Is this tune safe to run and start datalogging? Digital Self-tuning Forum 14
D 95 Cobra 5.0L PCV Blowout Followed by Failure to Start SVT Tech Forum 0
1995COBRA 95 Cobra starts right up and idles fine at first, but then after about 2 minutes, I try and restart and it does not hold an idle. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 12
02 281 GT 1995 Cobra - high cold start idle, flashing CEL, miss/hesitation/low power when driving 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
S HELP! Tried Everything. Mustang Cobra 1994 Cranks but won't start... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
Cobra-stang Hard (or Not) Starting - 1999 Cobra Svt SVT Tech Forum 1
tarponboy 97 Cobra Engine Will Start But Soon Shuts Off SVT Tech Forum 14
Chris Gray General Cobra '97 Won't Start, But Will Turnover Special Production 0
snkbtn95 95 Cobra Starting Issue 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
K 95 Gt With Cobra Motor Installed No Start No Crank Issues 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
W 96 Cobra Turns Over But Doesn't Start SVT Tech Forum 0
A 98 Cobra Cranks But Won't Start SVT Tech Forum 1
cobralover 1998 Cobra - Starting Issues SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
W Fuel 95 Cobra Won't Start - Bad Fuel Pump? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
Beau Granbois 98 Cobra No Crank No Start SVT Tech Forum 3
R 96 Cobra No Start SVT Tech Forum 1
4cammer72 About To Get Started On The 76 Cobra... 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 24
S Fuel 99 Cobra Svt Cranks Fine But Wont Start SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
M Electrical 94 Cobra Wont Start After Disconnecting Spark Plug Wire 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
lBRAlD 1999 Cobra Battery/ Starting Problems SVT Tech Forum 7
Chythar Electrical I Think I Know Why My Cobra Clone Won't Start... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
M 97 Cobra won't start ...jumped timing?? SVT Tech Forum 2
squeak93 1996 Cobra-- Cranks but won't start SVT Tech Forum 11
1 98 Cobra won't start SVT Tech Forum 1
R 96 cobra no start SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
01cObRa01 01 COBRA STARTING PROBLEM SVT Tech Forum 5
01cObRa01 01 COBRA STARTING PROBLEM SVT Tech Forum 2
J 98 Cobra won't start SVT Tech Forum 2
8 97 Cobra no start SVT Tech Forum 1
8 97 cobra no start SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
T QUESTON: My mustang cobra ( forged motor) will start up then shut right off SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
a_turbo_stang 97 Cobra not starting SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
mazen189 I wanna start a foster home for neglected cobras 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 17
9 98 Cobra won't Start SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 14
V 97 cobra no start SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
aamcotech 94 cobra hard start and wont idle 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
L cobra fuel pump vs gt...slow starting cobra SVT Tech Forum 1
Q 99 cobra wont start got fuel pressure SVT Tech Forum 1
idareu 1993 Cobra cranks but No start Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
M 2001 cobra won't start--out of town! SVT Tech Forum 6
Venom351R Cobra Won't Start! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
Killercanary I have officially started on my '94 Cobra project... DUW 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 38
Similar threads
Top Bottom