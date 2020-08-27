97 COBRA STARTS AND DIES RIGHT AFTER

Full Throttle 87
- Aug 27, 2020
- 2
- 0
- 1
- 33
Hey looking for help with my 1997 svt cobra problem is the car starts and dies immediately after if I give it some gas to keep it alive it will sometimes Rev to about 3000 rpm then drops out and back up and dies. All stock except a k&n air intake.
When the problem started I was driving to town which is 2 miles from my house car stared fine like always drove great I had to make a sharp left hand turn to park the car was not driving it hard was just rolling it easy went in to the store 5 mins or so when I came out to leave the car didn't want to start but I got it to and when I did the car had a rough idle and wouldn't Rev much over 3000 rpm and drove stalling in 3rd gear all the way home couldn't get it up to speed.
Since I have gotten it home it will start and die
I have replaced
Maf
Iac
Fuel pump
In line fuel filter
TPS
Things I have checked and also have done to trouble shoot
Check battery / trickle charged
Checked fuses
Checked fuel pump kill switch was not kicked
Pats took battery out for an hour theft light goes off like it should
What I haven't done yet is Check fuel pressure since I put in a new pump and inline filter but I would say I need to now
The cobra has 92k miles don't leak oil or anything could it be the timing chain??
Help me get this beast back
