97 COBRA STARTS AND DIES RIGHT AFTER

Hey looking for help with my 1997 svt cobra problem is the car starts and dies immediately after if I give it some gas to keep it alive it will sometimes Rev to about 3000 rpm then drops out and back up and dies. All stock except a k&n air intake.



When the problem started I was driving to town which is 2 miles from my house car stared fine like always drove great I had to make a sharp left hand turn to park the car was not driving it hard was just rolling it easy went in to the store 5 mins or so when I came out to leave the car didn't want to start but I got it to and when I did the car had a rough idle and wouldn't Rev much over 3000 rpm and drove stalling in 3rd gear all the way home couldn't get it up to speed.

Since I have gotten it home it will start and die

I have replaced

Maf

Iac

Fuel pump

In line fuel filter

TPS

Things I have checked and also have done to trouble shoot

Check battery / trickle charged

Checked fuses

Checked fuel pump kill switch was not kicked

Pats took battery out for an hour theft light goes off like it should



What I haven't done yet is Check fuel pressure since I put in a new pump and inline filter but I would say I need to now

The cobra has 92k miles don't leak oil or anything could it be the timing chain??

Help me get this beast back