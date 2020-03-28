97 Explorer motor in 95 Mustang Gt

Alright so I have a 95 mustang GT with the original 5.0 that has 201k and a blown head gasket. The engine is tired so rather than replacing the head gasket I’m looking to swap in a 96-97 mountaineer or explorer motor. I know there’s threads for this but they don’t really give me the details I need, this is my first motor swap so I could use some detailed info. I know I’ll have to swap my accessories, oil pan, pump, and pickup tube, and that I’ll need a intake elbow adapter for the throttle body. What else will I need?