97 gt starts then dies thieft light flashing

Hi just joined forum . I have a 97 gt the problem is when you insert the key in the ignition ant turn to on the thieft light flashes rapidly and when you crank it it will start but then die . If you just turn the key back to on without turning it all the way off and try to start again it cranks but won't start at all. If you turn the key all the way off and then try to start it it will start and then die and the thieft light is flashing rapidly. It has done this 3-4 times in the last few months but then I'll try it and it starts and runs normally. I'm afraid to take it anywhere for fear that it won't restart . I've changed the battery in the key fob I've tried disconnecting the battery tried cycling the key on and off and nothing works so I'll leave it alone for days or weeks and all of a sudden lit will start and run normally for days or weeks but then it starts doing this. Any help appreciated.....Smitty