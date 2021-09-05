97 gt starts then dies thieft light flashing

  • Download StangNet's knowmoto app to view, locate and check out Mustang's this week at Mustangweek 2021.
    ...Just set your profile location to 'Myrtle Beach, SC' and set an Alert for 'Mustang' in the apps Search section.

S

Smittyo

New Member
Sep 5, 2021
1
0
1
65
Westland Mi
Hi just joined forum . I have a 97 gt the problem is when you insert the key in the ignition ant turn to on the thieft light flashes rapidly and when you crank it it will start but then die . If you just turn the key back to on without turning it all the way off and try to start again it cranks but won't start at all. If you turn the key all the way off and then try to start it it will start and then die and the thieft light is flashing rapidly. It has done this 3-4 times in the last few months but then I'll try it and it starts and runs normally. I'm afraid to take it anywhere for fear that it won't restart . I've changed the battery in the key fob I've tried disconnecting the battery tried cycling the key on and off and nothing works so I'll leave it alone for days or weeks and all of a sudden lit will start and run normally for days or weeks but then it starts doing this. Any help appreciated.....Smitty
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Andresquintana.mma
Anti-theft mode
Replies
8
Views
492
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
wmburns
wmburns
M
Engine 97 GT Convertible will crank but wont start not getting fuel
Replies
5
Views
418
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Moostang116
M
derek1993
1952 Chevy 3100 starting issue
Replies
9
Views
334
Other Auto Tech
General karthief
General karthief
A
Electrical 1989 5.0 Cranks but no start, also cannot pull codes
Replies
1
Views
413
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
F
electrical smoke when starting
Replies
22
Views
503
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
forango
F
Top Bottom