97 Mustang GT to 2011 Crown Vic Swap 95k Miles (Knock at idle)

Warleader165

Hello! I recently did a swap on my 97 mustang GT to a 2011 crown vic police engine.

It had 95k miles, came straight out of a rear end wrecked police vehicle.

Ive been driving it for about 1000 miles and it started with a light knocking sound at idle then got slightly worse.

It goes away at about 1500 rpm and sometimes it'll go away completely at idle and won't even hear it until i start driving and stop again.

Very strange knock, sounds like its coming from the middle front or middle passenger side.

Barely hear it when just starting car, if i rev and let it idle at startup itll start the knock.

Someone told me it could be a rocker arm??

Any help is appreciated!
 

