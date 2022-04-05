98 GT - Budget build of sorts

Back in February, a buddy of mine told me he was selling his 98 GT. A mutual friend of ours had the car back in high school, then it sat for a while before my buddy bought it several years ago. He told me he was trying to get 1k for it, and it didn't take me long to decide to buy it. It needed tires, a battery, and the paint on the roof/hood was shot. But otherwise it was in good shape and I drove it home.Looking it over, It had more modifications than I remembered. BBK throttle body/plenum, K&N intake, Tri-Ax shifter, MSD coils/wires, aluminum quadrant, firewall adjuster, and Flowmaster cat back.I washed and hand polished it that afternoon, and it cleaned up well. The roof and hood still had dead paint, but the rest looked ok.Over the next couple of weeks I got new tires, added cobra headlights, painted the roof and hood center, and added a chin spoiler and the front plate that I had on my 66 Mustang in high school.I'd been toying with the idea of selling my 86GT, and after driving the 98 for a week, I decided to go through with it. Don't know if I'm just getting old. But I enjoyed driving the SN95 more than the Fox, though it is nowhere near as quick.