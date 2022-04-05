98 GT - Budget build of sorts

Back in February, a buddy of mine told me he was selling his 98 GT. A mutual friend of ours had the car back in high school, then it sat for a while before my buddy bought it several years ago. He told me he was trying to get 1k for it, and it didn't take me long to decide to buy it. It needed tires, a battery, and the paint on the roof/hood was shot. But otherwise it was in good shape and I drove it home.
98gt1.jpg

Looking it over, It had more modifications than I remembered. BBK throttle body/plenum, K&N intake, Tri-Ax shifter, MSD coils/wires, aluminum quadrant, firewall adjuster, and Flowmaster cat back.

98gt2.jpg



I washed and hand polished it that afternoon, and it cleaned up well. The roof and hood still had dead paint, but the rest looked ok.

98gt3.jpg



Over the next couple of weeks I got new tires, added cobra headlights, painted the roof and hood center, and added a chin spoiler and the front plate that I had on my 66 Mustang in high school.

98gt9.jpg


98gt4.jpg


98gt10.jpg



I'd been toying with the idea of selling my 86GT, and after driving the 98 for a week, I decided to go through with it. Don't know if I'm just getting old. But I enjoyed driving the SN95 more than the Fox, though it is nowhere near as quick.
 
I sold the Corbeau seats the PO had installed, and found a set of front and rear leather seats from a 98 cobra
98gt7.jpg




98gt5.jpg


Then I threw in a set of 3.73 gears and new clutches in the trak lok.

98gt6.jpg


Since then I've just been driving and enjoying it.
I did put Cerwin Vega 4x6's and a JL10w1 in to improve the sound system, but that's about it.

I've sourced a set of PI cams, and a PI intake that I plan to install in the next month or so, to help wake this thing up.
98gt8.jpg





But so far I've really been enjoying this car. Much more than I thought I would, coming from a Foxbody.

98gt11.jpg
 
Great deal. I like your wheels, I put those on my '95, hated those funky 6 spokers. I had 3 Fox's and loved them but the '95 was stiffer, better brakes, quieter etc. And then my '98 Cobra sealed the deal. Still. if I could afford a collection a Fox would be in it. That last picture says it all, quite a transformation.
 
