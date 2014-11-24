98 Mustang Gt Engine Hesitation Problem Can't Figure It Out

If there are "quit a few" codes, it seems silly to try to trouble shoot this without knowing WHICH DTC codes are being thrown. There are 1000's and they each have a story to tell.



A DPFE/EGR related code could cause the symptom you are reporting from excessive EGR flow.



A bad alternator diode (excessive AC ripple) could also cause the symptom. A bad alternator will CAUSE cam related DTC issues. It's short sighted to not test the alternator as almost any auto parts store will test it on the car for free.



With knowing what's really going on, changing to larger fuel injectors could actually make this problem worse.



Consider that the 98 MY Mustang uses a two speed fuel pump. Do you have any idea which speed the fuel pump is in when this problem occurs? What if the fuel pump is stuck in low speed? If true couldn't this explain why the motor won't rev above a certain point? It would be helpful to know the fuel pressure when the problem occurs.