98 Mustang Gt Engine Hesitation Problem Can't Figure It Out

I have a 98 mustang gt, when warm or driving after about 30 min it will start like bogging down. Won't rev over3000-4000 rpms, I'll shut the engine off while rolling down the road and restart and it'll run fine for about 10 min then start doing it again. I just rebuilt the engine, also did it before that. So I changed fuel pump to Walbro 255, new fuel filter, fuel pressure regulator. And it's still doing it, I'm about to change injectors to 24lb. I have no idea what it is and everyone I talk to have no idea. I've read other posts on here that have the same problem but no one posted there results in the end.. It's been a year or more just want it fixed! Then it'll berunning perfect.