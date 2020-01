Hi everybody, I've got a 99 Mustang GT manual that I just put a new (to me atleast) T45 in, and outside the car, it shifted into all 6 gears and it spun fine, but now that its installed, 1st, 2nd, 5th, and reverse work perfectly, but it doesnt shift into 3rd, no grinding or anything at all, and 4th grinds really bad. Is there any adjustments that can be made that I can do, or is this transmission screwed?