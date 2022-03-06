Ok Car was a 4cyl.. now has all this is in it.... was a drag car on nitrous etc..

5.0 bored .30 over to a 306

T5 5 Speed Manual Transmission

GT40P Heads

GT40 Upper and Lower Intake

4.10 Gears

8.8 Positrac Rear End

BBK 70mm Throttle Body

BBK Shorty Headers

MSD Street Fire Ignition

140mph Dash with 7k Rpm Guages

5.0 Short Shift Throw

Specre 3M Cold Air Intake

has a Mass Air Flow sensor..

Underdrive Pulleys

Silverline Custom Exhaust

Emissions Deleted..

and a momo steering wheel

and everythin in interior screams 90 to 93.. but all vins i founds checks out

Runs and Drives GREAT..

Really Quick. .

Tried to do codes and air bag light blinks... (i know 88 they didnt have air bags... or mass air.. or back seat belts over chest.. also has power mirror center console but is manual along with manual windows and a 90 to 93 hvac...)



Now i didnt do that.. bought like this.. vins check out to a 88 lx hatch.. 4cyl.. also has the 10 pin connector extentions..



now.. When i got on it.. my dip stick tended to pop out.. and i get oil ontop of valve cover on driver side.. my temp stays at 220 on the aftermarket guage and the oil pressure starts off at about 3/8s of the after market guage, then after it goes down the road and gets into open loop itll drop slow and say right above none... i have zero power loss.. it has lots of power...

.. now months later its poping out the pcv valve and smoke comes from shifter... still has all uts power.. i toik out pcv valve and cleaned it then did the blow suck test and seemed to work like it should...

any thoughts and tests or what else i can check.. i also have been checkin oil.. it has not needed a drop and i havent out none in ever since ive got it.



now second weird thing..

checking for codes... my air bag light.. that its not suppose to be there.. will blink and not the cel... and shows code 33 which is egr...

any thoughts..



i also hear a valve tick sound but noted a header bolt missing and repkaced with a random alan head screw and is loose.. could tgat be the sound i hear..



and last but not least..

when i rev it up my tach will go past 7k rpms if i make it...... could that be dine by tune.. it has 4.10 gears and the speedo reads right for it having a 140mph dash in a 4cyl 88 lx.. and at 55mph it does a lil under 2k which seems right...