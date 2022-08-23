A new rear diff noise

A month ago or so, i noticed when coming to a stop,, i can hear whet i suspect is the rear diff, winding down.. sounds like whobb whobb whobb whobb.

There is also what sounds like a hum at particular speeds when accelerating, but hard to hear with the exhaust.

It's when going straight.



I have gears maybe 7-8 years old installed by a reputable shop. Last year swapped the rear diff fluid with new.



This one is beyond me, any advice would be appreciated. Car has 86000km