ABS - Anti-Lock test box? - 03 Mach 1

May 26, 2020
I have a 03 Mach 1 and the ABS light is on...so i would like to short the anti-lock test and get the code flashed on the dash. Problem is...I can not find this box on my car. Any help would be appreciated.

1595851012568.png
 

