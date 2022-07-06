Electrical AC only blows through defrost

red5.0fox

red5.0fox

Member
Dec 1, 2019
23
2
13
18
Hope Mills, North Carolina
I know there are many threads on this already and I’ve read a lot of them and everything seems to check out. I’ve checked the vacuum tree and the AC line, all the way to the check valve, and even to the reservoir in the fender. I’ve also taken out the glove box and checked the AC connections back there. I did find that the black vacuum line behind the glove box WAS disconnected. But even after reconnecting it, the issue still persists. I’ve also pulled out the ac controls to make sure nothing is unplugged there and it’s all good. Hopefully someone here has any ideas?
 

