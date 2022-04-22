7991LXnSHO
wanna catch the space herp
10 Year Member
-
- Sep 1, 2010
-
- 6,451
-
- 2,499
-
- 194
I have not seen info on this before here and a search is not bringing up anything.
What has to be done to disarm the air bag system on Fox Mustangs before changing modules, sensors or the bag?
Is disconnecting the battery enough? Are there capacitors that need to discharge before working on any part?
What has to be done to disarm the air bag system on Fox Mustangs before changing modules, sensors or the bag?
Is disconnecting the battery enough? Are there capacitors that need to discharge before working on any part?