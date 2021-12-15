Air Intake and Jack

J

JJacobs

Member
Feb 22, 2012
40
2
8
65
Help!!!

Hoping someone hear can point me in the right direction to find this stuf. Better yet someone has them laying around and I can buy them.

1986 Mustang 3.8 E3ZZ9C675B Air Inlet Tube. It is the part that goes from the end of the air cleaner assembly and the the wall of the inner fender. If you do I want to by it. If need be I will by the entire air filter assembly to get this part.

Also if you have a jack, lug wrench and the hold down hardware for the same vehicle? I would like to buy it also.
1639596132296.png

Do you have these? Where do I go?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
1986 cowl leak what to do??
Replies
2
Views
199
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
B
Low air flow from vent registers
Replies
7
Views
466
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
bad_decision
B
Driver460sz
Engine Air suction and stumble on acceleration
Replies
1
Views
245
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
8
Interior and Upholstery Restoring the Door Panels On Destiny the '86 GT
Replies
9
Views
760
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
rotorhead22
rotorhead22
AydenTv
  • Locked
Little Known Little Issues Thread
Replies
53
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mikestang63
mikestang63
Top Bottom