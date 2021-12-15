Air Intake and Jack

Help!!!Hoping someone hear can point me in the right direction to find this stuf. Better yet someone has them laying around and I can buy them.1986 Mustang 3.8 E3ZZ9C675B Air Inlet Tube. It is the part that goes from the end of the air cleaner assembly and the the wall of the inner fender. If you do I want to by it. If need be I will by the entire air filter assembly to get this part.Also if you have a jack, lug wrench and the hold down hardware for the same vehicle? I would like to buy it also.Do you have these? Where do I go?