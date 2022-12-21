Hi all,I fixed up a vacuum leak today (or mostly did at least) at my A/C vacuum reservoir (picture attached). Along with that, I finally got a chance to run a leak check on my air intake manifold with the MAF port covered with a glove. I saw a fair amount of smoke seeming to seep out of the front part of the manifold, but honestly it seems to be coming from a few spots.My guess so far is the air intake manifold gasket(s) at the least is shot or worn out and needing replacing, but I am also curious about the other various components going in.Attached is a video and some pictures of the smoke output (unfortunately I couldn't personally find a clear indication of where it was coming from, but it mostly seemed at the initial connections and sensors there.As of right now, these leaks are what is causing the rough idle and cold start for the first 1-2 minutes. 1500-2000RPM for 1-2 minutes will keep the car from fluctuating idle and stalling. After this, subsequent starts are flawless.Any ideas on a better way to test for leaks or identify specific leaking points in my scenario, or does the video/image provide enough insight on the leak? I can definitely run another leak test if there's any advice on areas for improvement or focus.Happy to provide a video of the cold start also if that'd help.Leak video:Thanks as always and hoping I can sort this ordeal out.