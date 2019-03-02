Quick update. Field tested three 6G alternators at the JY. Two passed the diode test and both put out current when we spun the pulley with the impact drill. One, however, came to a fairly fast stop when we removed the drill. We figured the bearings were wearing out. So, we picked up the one from a 2003 Mustang.



Came back, and it fit in the bracket without a hitch. We will need to replace the regulator connector, as the 2G one doesn't fit. Presume we can cut it off and solder the one that we removed from the 6G at the JY. As for the 4 ga wire to the alternator output. if I understand correctly, we put a short run from the starter solenoid to a 125A fuse (which we mount to the sidewall? under the battery?) and then connect to the alternator, running the line between the radiator and the grill. Is that right? And, we simply forget about the other power connector (other than sealing). No need to worry about the two orange/black wires nor the white wire either?



Btw, new to this forum stuff. Noticed the water pump has fluid coming from the weep hole. Do I start another thread on the to get advice on that?



Thanks, you folks have been helpful and kind. Jhp