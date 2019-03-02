Jhp84
Mar 2, 2019
- 78
- 11
- 18
Picked up a 91 Mustang GT as a project car for my son and I work on. The mustang alternator (75 amp?) drains the battery overnight (draws 3.08 amps); figured it is the diode. Picked up a 100 amp from the junkyard from a 1989 Lincoln Mark VII. Had it checked at autozone. Told it failed. Going to have to rebuild one of the two alternators. Wondering if they are both G2 versions, and if it makes sense to rebuild the 100 amp alternator. Do I need to change harness? Add separate fused hot line? Will it fit without having to modify the alternator bracket on the Mustang?
Thanks, Jhp
