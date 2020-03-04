Electrical

Good

I need help again. I went through the procedure below. I had no battery warning light so I replaced it although it was good. With key on and engine off. I have 12 volts on the green/red wire going to the regulator but the battery warning light will not illuminate. If I have 12 volts on the green/red wire at the alternator how can the dash light not be lit? Isn't this wire coming from the light? My battery is fully charged and my alternator tested good.This car is going to make me a pro troubleshooter.Red color text applies to cars with a 3G alternator.Use a safety pin to pierce and probe the insulated connectors from the rear when doing tests with the connector plugged into its' mating connector.Engine off, ignition off, battery fully charged.1.) Look for 12 volts at the alternator output. No 12 volts and the dark green fuse link between the orange/black wires and the battery side of the starter solenoid has open circuited.3G alternator: Look for 12 volts at the stud on the back of the alternator where the 4 gauge power feed wire is bolted.No voltage and the fuse for the 4 gauge power feed wire is open or there are some loose connections.2.) Look for 12 volts on the yellow/white wire that is the power feed to the regulator. No 12 volts, and the fuse link for the yellow/white wire has open circuited.1.) Alternator warning light should glow. No glow, bulb has burned out or there is a break in the wiring between the regulator plug and the instrument cluster. The warning light supplies an exciter voltage that tells the regulator to turn on. There is a 500 ohm resistor in parallel with the warning light so that if the bulb burns out, the regulator still gets the exciter voltage.Disconnect the D connector with the 3 wires (yellow/white, white/black and green/red) from the voltage regulator.Measure the voltage on the Lt green/red wire. It should be 12 volts. No 12 volts and the wire is broken, or the 500 ohm resistor and dash indicator lamp are bad. If the 12 volts is missing, replace the warning lamp. If after replacing the warning lamp, the test fails again, the wiring between the warning lamp and the alternator is faulty. The warning lamp circuit is part of the instrument panel and contains some connectors that may cause problems.2.) Reconnect the D plug to the alternatorProbe the green/red wire from the rear of the connector and use the battery negative post as a ground. You should see 2.4-2.6 volts. No voltage and the previous tests passed, you have a failed voltage regulator. This is an actual measurement taken from a car with a working electrical system. If you see full or almost full12 volts, the regulator has failed.Probe the green/red wire from the rear of the connector and use the battery negative post as a ground. You should see battery voltage minus .25 to 1.0 volt. If the battery measured across the battery is 15.25 volts, you should see 14.50 voltsFamiliarize yourself with the following application note from Fluke: