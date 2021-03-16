Electrical Another plea for wiring help

Bottomlesspit

Bottomlesspit

I started the longest tech thread in the known uni
Founding Member
Jan 1, 1999
2,621
1
48
59
Del Rio, TX
www.stangnet.com
I am down to the last bit of wiring as I trace all the looms throughout the car. I am desperately trying too follow what should be a simple on but can't find any diagrams to help.
I am trying to trace the emergency brake switch wires. The switch has the light blue connector and a large gage black wire that ends on a loop terminal with bolt on the switch. The Blue wire is intact but the BLACK wire was cut at some earlier point. I cannot figure out where the black wire should go. It LOOKS like it might have gone to a plug that went to a seat or seatbelt connector....a flat gray plug....this plug has a brown wire on one terminal and a large and small black wire on the other. This plug was also cut at some point. It looks like the large black wires might have been connected together but not sure.
I just need to find the main wire that this black wire should be connected to.

Does anyone have a diagram that might show this wire/emergency brake switch? I would assume the black wire cannot be a ground since the blue wire is carrying a signal and the switch is used to complete the circuit to the instrument cluster Brake Light indicator.

oh please...help!!!
Thanks,
Ken
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
35,163
11,303
224
Massachusetts
Black wire just grounds out. The EVTM doesn't have a good diagram to show it, but the electrical plan shows a ground at location symbol.

I have the console out of my car. Let me see if I can get a pic
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
35,163
11,303
224
Massachusetts
Looks like I was wrong. The black wire travels back with the purple and disappears inside the main harness.

In 1988, the wiring color was purple/white stripe instead of blue so that's why my wire color is different

536FE7CE-CF42-4BA0-AD21-202434BF05C5.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bottomlesspit
Electrical Some help with electrical wiring...console and dash
Replies
7
Views
237
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Bottomlesspit
Bottomlesspit
Busa1300
Electrical Need help with alternator yellow wire
Replies
10
Views
415
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Busa1300
Busa1300
W
Electrical Wiring Help
Replies
3
Views
246
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
wv109323
W
S
Electrical Fog lights come on with headlights
Replies
13
Views
591
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
S
O
Electrical Help identifying wires.
Replies
6
Views
504
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Owenwigg1
O
Top Bottom