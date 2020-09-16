Electrical Another temperature gauge post

L

LATT5133

Member
May 8, 2020
17
11
13
49
Tampa, Florida
Ok guys, two weeks ago I pulled my plugs to check them. Upon completion I hooked up the battery then reset my stereo settings etc. The next morning I cranked her up and noticed my voltmeter down toward the bottom quarter of the gauge, so I traded cars to follow up in the afternoon. I have an SVE 3G set up with 4G power wire so I figured maybe I hit something messing with my plugs. Upon further investigation I find my negative battery cable had split (wire and connector separated). Replaced that. Did an entire system test with DMM which all under hood components tested good. Additional reading I see where the voltmeter and resistor are an integral part of the charging circuit. I pull the instrument cluster out and realize the copper wire back plate is damaged around the voltmeter / resistor connection. Test with DMM and no continuity. I solder the link and test again, now I have continuity. While in there I see I am missing the low coolant light and light socket. I replace that and put everything back together. Works like a charm. Next morning driving to work and getting on the on 75 on ramp ramp I noticed my temp cross the center line on the factory gauge. Never comes above center, since replacing the factory radiator because of a leak. I have an SVE 3 core. Coolant overflow works as designed and this drive usually nets about an inch to an inch and a half of additional coolant from expansion and returns to cold level when cool. In the days since I am noticing the needle drifting above center it continues to show elevation up to the bottom of the N in normal on the factory gauge. Low coolant light is on continuous too, not low though. I have burped with her jacked up and have a Mr Gasket 180 T-stat. I have been scouring this site looking for test options. I have since tested my factory gauge/wiring by un plugging the water temp gauge sending unit wire and grounding with key on she tests good, swings to top of gauge, remove wire from ground and it returns. I have replaced the sending unit, still the same, although it takes a bit longer (few miles) to swing passed the center position on the gauge. I am now at a loss. I would like to figure out what is giving me fits rather than replacing gauges as she is pretty much stock and does not need a host of autometer gauges. Someone help, ready to follow instructions!

Jason
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C Electrical Another f#$!ing alternator post!!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
X Another no start. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
E Another New Member The Welcome Wagon 1
O Another newbe The Welcome Wagon 3
africansnowowl Engine Update: Another rough idle thread Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
Nightfire Sold a Procharger.....bought another one 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
J Another new guy The Welcome Wagon 9
LX Dave Engine Another cooling system thread Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 25
351crownvic Another 4.6 valve seal 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
S Another Idle surge post with microsquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 5
Andresquintana.mma Engine Another bad distributor? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 39
S Another addition to the fleet The Welcome Wagon 5
MrFoxNutCase Progress Thread Another notchback... 88 OE project 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
R Progress Thread Just another 93 convertible project 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 32
Anti_Hero0932 Another pony in the stable 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
T Please help, a noob needs help with another exhaust question! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
D Another Newbie here! The Welcome Wagon 8
LILCBRA Another stumbled upon article 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 15
A Yet Another Cracked Aqua Dashpad Owner Searching For a Solution 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
M Another newbie. The Welcome Wagon 5
C Another newbie. , again. The Welcome Wagon 10
horse sence You guessed it ,another 67 FB. Conversion Classic Mustang Specific Tech 105
silverlx50 Engine Can yall help me add another 100HP? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
G Another NSG thread 93/AOD with a C4 NSS Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
S Electrical Oh no not another 88’ turn signal thread! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Justin87 Engine Yet another explorer intake valve cover question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
evintho Brakes Another dumb 5-lug swap question. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
joetrainer31 Progress Thread Got Another One! Pics Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 90
B Engine Another Poor Idle/Running Rich Thread Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
twogts4us Drivetrain Is it another bad throw out bearing? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
G Engine Another 393 stroker thread Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
ChillPhatCat Progress Thread Haven't posted in a looong time... rescuing another 'stang... '89 Vert 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
J I want another fox 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
L Another rubbing thread - 88 GT Vert lowered with 235/55 x17s 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
GaryM Another Newbie The Welcome Wagon 1
killer5.0 Need to move my car to another shop mid mini-tub process....how to transport 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
MustangHunter5.0 Hello, another mustang owner here.. The Welcome Wagon 2
T Another newbie The Welcome Wagon 2
D Another newbie to Stangnet in Corona, CA - '88 The Welcome Wagon 7
9 SN95 Another 5.Slow from Alberta, Canada 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
Icemanxxxv Not Another New Guy? The Welcome Wagon 1
B '03 GT Another Intake Leak, Time for KB 2.1? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 15
F another exhaust question 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 10
F another exhaust question The Welcome Wagon 1
H Another windstar swap. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Woody3882 Another Newbie The Welcome Wagon 1
C Another Newbie The Welcome Wagon 2
A Another one Bites the Dust. RIP Project Eleanor:( 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 7
A Fox Another Fox Leaning.. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
D Another new guy... (and seeking advice) 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 15
Similar threads
Top Bottom