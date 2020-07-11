Any ideas??!

R

RDavis84

New Member
Jun 23, 2020
1
0
1
35
MO
I have an 03 GT 5 speed. There is a clunk in the drivetrain when I release the throttle when its light load, higher gears, lower speeds. I have put on new upper and lower rear control arms and bushings, rear gears and bearings, and about to replace trans mount. U-Joints in good shape. Is there anything else that could be the problem??
The sound seems to be coming from around the trans sometimes and other times sounds like it's in the rear.
 

