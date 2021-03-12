Suspension Anyone here have a 9" in their fox body?

Unless you have a 9" already to just bolt in I would get an 8 .8 and build it to meet your horse power goal, less money, parasitic drag is less with an 8.8 but it may be marginal.
Oh, and the bolt right in.
 
For all of the companies building " bolt in" 9 inchers for Fox bodies, I would think there would be at least some responses on here??

Since my engine is in Machine shop Hell, I have been looking at other areas to work on and I am ready to pull the plug on a 9".... Some of those Steeda lower control arms ( with new stock uppers) look pretty tempting....... Looking like my 5 lug conversion is coming early.......

Going to pull the 9 inch "N" third member I have out of the bucket of diesel it has been sitting in for 6 months ( to see what bearings I have) then order a new rear end kit for it, with the Eaton posi and some 350 gears.....

Purchased my SN94 spindles, have a Cavanaugh Rotor, Caliper, pad package coming from Amazon, and new ball joints and hubs from Rock Auto for the front end....

By the time I get this all fingered out, the TKXers hopefully will be more "available" along with my engine being done.....
 
I have to wonder why? In stock format the 8.8 is only marginally less strong than the 9". It's unusual to hear of anyone breaking one without a lot of power or abuse. The 8.8 is cheap & readily available. Lots of upgrade options to make it as strong as needed for your application as you add horsepower. Disk brakes / Big brakes readily available.

But, if you just want to be able to say, "I have a 9-inch" then you need to do this swap.
 
limp said:
For all of the companies building " bolt in" 9 inchers for Fox bodies, I would think there would be at least some responses on here??
While there are some guys here that go to extremes, it's not really a race car group.
I personally don't see the point in one on a street car. At the track if you needed to do rebuilds or gear swaps often, i could see it.
But the likelihood someone without a race car breaks a 31 spline 8.8 built with quality parts is pretty slim.
And if you don't goto the track i'd almost call it impossible.
 
