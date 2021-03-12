For all of the companies building " bolt in" 9 inchers for Fox bodies, I would think there would be at least some responses on here??



Since my engine is in Machine shop Hell, I have been looking at other areas to work on and I am ready to pull the plug on a 9".... Some of those Steeda lower control arms ( with new stock uppers) look pretty tempting....... Looking like my 5 lug conversion is coming early.......



Going to pull the 9 inch "N" third member I have out of the bucket of diesel it has been sitting in for 6 months ( to see what bearings I have) then order a new rear end kit for it, with the Eaton posi and some 350 gears.....



Purchased my SN94 spindles, have a Cavanaugh Rotor, Caliper, pad package coming from Amazon, and new ball joints and hubs from Rock Auto for the front end....



By the time I get this all fingered out, the TKXers hopefully will be more "available" along with my engine being done.....