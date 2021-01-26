Hello all. This post is more just to get a reminder of what needs to be done regarding the VSS sensor when swapping to a T5 from an AOD. I can't remember if I've mentioned it in the past or not but I've ultimately come to the conclusion that my car was swapped from an AOD to a T5. I'm wondering what I need to do to make sure my ECM sees my VSS sensor signal. Do I need a manual trans harness? I remember seeing something about having to run your own wires to the ECM from the VSS however that could've been for a speed density to mass air conversion. Thanks for any info. My car is an 89 GT