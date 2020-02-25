Are You Organizing a Car Show or Other Auto Related Event?

RockAuto would love to work with your upcoming car show, cruise-in, swap meet, etc. by providing promotional items to use in your goody bags or registration packets. These items include our collector series magnets and our postcard-sized fliers. We will also send you a gift certificate to use as door or raffle prize. All offered to you at no cost.

Email [email protected] for more information.

 

