Audio installation

My Mach1
New Member
-
- Jun 9, 2017
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 65
I’m installing a new audio system in my 1969 Mach1
Did anyone put in tweeters in the pillars?
I watched a video on how to make tweeter pods on the pillars
Has anyone done this? How did it turn out?
I bought all component speakers and need to know where to put the tweeters and where did you mount your speakers and crossovers?
I did buy Kick panel speaker pods for the front speakers, has anyone used these?
Please help
Debbie
Did anyone put in tweeters in the pillars?
I watched a video on how to make tweeter pods on the pillars
Has anyone done this? How did it turn out?
I bought all component speakers and need to know where to put the tweeters and where did you mount your speakers and crossovers?
I did buy Kick panel speaker pods for the front speakers, has anyone used these?
Please help
Debbie