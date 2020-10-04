Audio installation

I’m installing a new audio system in my 1969 Mach1

Did anyone put in tweeters in the pillars?

I watched a video on how to make tweeter pods on the pillars

Has anyone done this? How did it turn out?

I bought all component speakers and need to know where to put the tweeters and where did you mount your speakers and crossovers?

I did buy Kick panel speaker pods for the front speakers, has anyone used these?

Please help

Debbie