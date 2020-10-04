Audio installation

M

My Mach1

New Member
Jun 9, 2017
2
0
1
65
New Jersey
I’m installing a new audio system in my 1969 Mach1
Did anyone put in tweeters in the pillars?
I watched a video on how to make tweeter pods on the pillars
Has anyone done this? How did it turn out?
I bought all component speakers and need to know where to put the tweeters and where did you mount your speakers and crossovers?
I did buy Kick panel speaker pods for the front speakers, has anyone used these?
Please help
Debbie
 

