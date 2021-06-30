Fox Back seat swap 87 seat to 93 seat

Looking to swap a nice black tweed lower back seat from a 93 into my 87. I realize the seat frame itself is different. So I was gonna swap the cover from the 93 into my 87 frame and mimic the seatbelt opening homes in the middle. Has anyone done this ? I realize too the seatbelts from the 87 r too short and barely get three the holes on the 93 or is that because they r mounted in a different spot on the 93 ? I'm getting a 90 parts car so if I have to swap stuff I can. I just don't want to have to drill into the floor etc.
 

