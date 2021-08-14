Backup lights work with turn signal

Hi All,

I reposted this because I think it was in the wrong forum.

I have 68 conv. New turn signal switch was added to fix horn. Fixed horn but had issues getting drivers directional to work.

I got that fixed. Had to put in neutral safety switch and back up lights because po swapped out tranny and didn't put them back in.

Original transmission was a c4 current one is fmx. New neutral safety switch is for fmx tranny. Now backup lights work fine but when

I turn on right directional the backup lights flash at same time. It does not happen on left side. I ran ground wires separately from

just the backup lights to eliminate problem in brake light harness. Is there anywhere on the lower valance that could be affecting the ground ?

I've thought of checking for a bad ground but not sure where to start. New member.

Thanks.