Hey guys I have a 97 GT with a manual I got about 2 weeks ago, this is my first SN95. I've notice as the vehicle first starts there is a single bang noise you can hear from inside the car. I tried to listen for it outside the car when my friend would start it but I couldn't hear it outside the car, just when you're inside. I'm kind of baffled that it's only audible inside the vehicle. Any ideas?

Thanks